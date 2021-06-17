Domestic dispute leaves one injured in St. Joseph County shooting

ST. JOSEPH/BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting that took place in the area of Hoover Avenue and Colfax Avenue this morning, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department.

We’re told two subjects exchanged gun shots during an argument and that one of them had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the injured subject was taken to Spectrum Lakeland for treatment and was subsequently discharged and brought to the Berrien County Jail on an assault charge.

The other parties involved were questioned and released, awaiting further review from the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, according to authorities.

