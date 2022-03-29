Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Deputies: Teen breaks into Centreville Dollar General for beer

St. Joseph County
file photo
St. Joseph County
Posted at 3:28 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 15:28:59-04

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Charges are being sought against a teen who broke into a Dollar General early Tuesday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an alarm that had been set off at the Centreville Dollar General just before 1 a.m.

We’re told authorities found a shattered glass door and used one of MSP’s K9 units to find an 18-year-old, who reportedly admitted to breaking into the store for beer.

Deputies say they are pursuing breaking-and-entering and possession charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot