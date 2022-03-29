Deputies: Teen breaks into Centreville Dollar General for beer

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Charges are being sought against a teen who broke into a Dollar General early Tuesday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an alarm that had been set off at the Centreville Dollar General just before 1 a.m.

We’re told authorities found a shattered glass door and used one of MSP’s K9 units to find an 18-year-old, who reportedly admitted to breaking into the store for beer.

Deputies say they are pursuing breaking-and-entering and possession charges.

