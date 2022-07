NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request help from the public in locating a missing teen out of St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Isabella Kendall went missing from Nottawa Township.

Isabella is described as a 5’3” white female and weighs about 100 pounds.

Those with knowledge as to Isabella’s location are urged to connect with dispatchers at 269-467-4195.

