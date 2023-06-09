Deputies seek driver who abandoned dog outside St. Joseph County Courthouse

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — An investigation is underway after deputies say someone abandoned a dog outside the St. Joseph County Courthouse this week.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says a car pulled into the parking lot Wednesday afternoon before 5 p.m.

We’re told the driver sat and waited for six minutes until other cars left the area, then they exited the vehicle and pulled a small cage out of the trunk. The cage held a black Labrador or similar breed of dog.

The driver got back inside the car and took off eastward, according to SJCSO.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with Animal Control by calling 269-467-6475 (ext. 4).

