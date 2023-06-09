Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Deputies seek driver who abandoned dog outside St. Joseph County Courthouse

Abandoned dog.jpg
St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned dog.jpg
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 14:54:33-04

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — An investigation is underway after deputies say someone abandoned a dog outside the St. Joseph County Courthouse this week.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says a car pulled into the parking lot Wednesday afternoon before 5 p.m.

We’re told the driver sat and waited for six minutes until other cars left the area, then they exited the vehicle and pulled a small cage out of the trunk. The cage held a black Labrador or similar breed of dog.

The driver got back inside the car and took off eastward, according to SJCSO.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with Animal Control by calling 269-467-6475 (ext. 4).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward