Deputies looking for thief who stole motorcycles, power tools from barn

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is looking for a thief who broke into a barn in Park Township.

According to the department, someone broke into a barn located on the 1600 Block of Muskrat Road. They also reported that several motorcycles, motorcycle parts and power tools were stolen from the barn.

Although the thefts were reported on April 20, the sheriff's department believes that the break-in happened sometime within the two weeks prior. The department also said that a potential suspect vehicle was reported to be a black pickup truck pulling a black enclosed trailer.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Dispatch or the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube