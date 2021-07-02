Deputies looking for stolen Subaru, tools in St. Joseph County

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in St. Joseph County are asking for help following a robbery in Mottville Township Thursday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an address on US 12 near Pearson Highway where a dark green Subaru with an Ohio license plate, car parts, tools and shop equipment were stolen.

The sheriff’s office says incidents like this are on the rise and remind residents to stay vigilant.

If you have any information about this case call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch or Deputy Middaugh at 269-467-9045 Ext 328.

