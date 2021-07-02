Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Deputies looking for stolen Subaru, tools in St. Joseph County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
St. Joseph Sheriff 02132021
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 16:19:11-04

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in St. Joseph County are asking for help following a robbery in Mottville Township Thursday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an address on US 12 near Pearson Highway where a dark green Subaru with an Ohio license plate, car parts, tools and shop equipment were stolen.

The sheriff’s office says incidents like this are on the rise and remind residents to stay vigilant.

If you have any information about this case call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch or Deputy Middaugh at 269-467-9045 Ext 328.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time