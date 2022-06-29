Deputies: Larceny suspect stole generator, other items from car in Lockport Twp.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for the suspect in a string of reported thefts in St. Joseph County earlier this week.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says a generator and several other items were stolen from a car in the area of M-86 and Lutz Road in Lockport Township between Sunday and Tuesday.

See the surveillance photo obtained by deputies in the image viewer above.

Those with knowledge in connection to the alleged thefts are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-467-9045 (ext. 315).

