ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies request information related to a burglary that occurred in St. Joseph County overnight into Wednesday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the burglary happened at around 3 a.m. in the 13000 block of US-12.

We’re told deputies found a business’s front window shattered.

Authorities believe the suspect took off before they arrived.

Those with knowledge of the incident are asked to connect with investigators by calling 269-467-9045 (ext. 321).

