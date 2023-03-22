DC man in custody following 130 mph pursuit across Indiana border

(WXMI) — A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a vehicular pursuit reaching 130 mph in Southwest Michigan Tuesday evening.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says police in White Pigeon tried to stop a speeding SUV before 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle took off eastward on US-12.

We’re told the chase took authorities east through White Pigeon and Sturgis Township. There, Sturgis police successfully deployed stop sticks.

The SUV continued south across the Indiana border, where authorities from LaGrange County and Indiana State Police (ISP) continued the pursuit, according to SJCSO.

Deputies say the suspect stopped outside a Holiday Inn, exited the vehicle and ran off. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

We’re told the suspect, described as a 33-year-old man from Washington, D.C., was jailed on fleeing and eluding charges, among other charges that are currently pending.

No one was hurt during the incident.

SJCSO credits dispatchers, ISP, the Sturgis Police Department, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the LaGrange City Police Department and the Wolcottville Police Department for their assistance.

