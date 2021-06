PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an injury accident today according to Sheriff Mark Lilywhite.

One semi driven by a man, 62, crashed into another driver, 78 year-old man who failed did not adhere to a stop sign at Michigan Avenue.

The 62-year-old suffered minor injuries and alcohol/drugs are not expected to be a factor in the incident authorities report.