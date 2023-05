CONSTANTINE, Mich. — A school employee in Constantine is on paid leave amid allegations of "inappropriate contact."

Constantine Public Schools released a statement Friday saying the allegations involve two students within the school district.

We’re told the employee was placed on leave while the investigation into the case proceeds.

The school district adds it is cooperating with authorities.

Those with questions are instructed to call Superintendent Joe Holloway by calling 260-435-8900.

