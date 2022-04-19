Watch
Constantine man dead, 1-year-old hospitalized after St. Joseph Co. crash

FOX 17
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A Constantine man is dead following a crash in St. Joseph County Tuesday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Centreville-Constantine Road between Sevision Road and Roys Road before 8 a.m.

We’re told the 21-year-old victim crossed the centerline and left the road while driving southwest on Centreville-Constantine Road. The car ran into a handful of trees before it finally stopped, authorities explain.

Deputies removed the unresponsive driver from the car and attempted life-saving procedures, but the man died on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 1-year-old was reportedly in the vehicle when the crash took place but was unharmed. The child was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, deputies say.

We’re told the driver did not have a seat belt on during the crash, which is currently under investigation.

