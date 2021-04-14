Constantine man arrested after high-speed vehicle pursuit

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 56-year-old Constantine man was arrested by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant after a vehicle pursuit earlier this week.

It happened about 5 p.m. Monday after deputies tried to stop a Chevy pickup truck on Stears Road near US-131 in Constantine Township, a news release said Wednesday.

The driver fled from deputies at a high rate of speed and was pursued to the area of N. River Road near Klett Road, where he drove into a wooded area and crashed into a tree.

He then fled on foot before a Three Rivers Police K9 found him.

Deputies were also assisted by White Pigeon and Constantine police.