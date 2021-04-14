Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Constantine man arrested after high-speed vehicle pursuit

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
St. Joseph County
Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 09:55:36-04

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 56-year-old Constantine man was arrested by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant after a vehicle pursuit earlier this week.

It happened about 5 p.m. Monday after deputies tried to stop a Chevy pickup truck on Stears Road near US-131 in Constantine Township, a news release said Wednesday.

The driver fled from deputies at a high rate of speed and was pursued to the area of N. River Road near Klett Road, where he drove into a wooded area and crashed into a tree.

He then fled on foot before a Three Rivers Police K9 found him.

Deputies were also assisted by White Pigeon and Constantine police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time