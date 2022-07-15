Constantine FD loses rescue truck to fire

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — A rescue truck has been deemed a total loss after a fire at Constantine Fire Department (CFD) on Friday.

CFD says one of their firefighters finished performing a maintenance check on one of their rescue trucks when they left to work in another section of the department. He later returned to find fire and smoke stemming from the truck after hearing a disturbance from the bay area.

We’re told he called dispatchers and asked for aid from the White Pigeon and Fabius-Park fire departments before retrieving a fire engine to begin combating the fire.

Fire officials say the firefighter was joined by others to quickly extinguish the flames.

The rescue vehicle was lost, but the other truck suffered minor smoke damage, CFD says. The bay area was dealt heat and smoke damage but nothing considered significant, fire officials say.

It is speculated that something mechanical or electrical sparked the fire within the engine compartment.

We’re told CFD is still equipped to respond to emergencies with its other vehicles and equipment and with help from adjacent departments.

