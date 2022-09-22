City of Watervliet to receive millions for wastewater system improvements

WATERVLIET, Mich. — United States Representative Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) announced Thursday that the city of Watervliet received financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve its wastewater system.

One of the two low-interest loans is for $4,013,000. The second is for $3,200,000. Both are provided by USDA Rural Development.

These loans will set at a two-percent interest rate over the duration of 40 years.

“Safe drinking water has been one of my top concerns in Congress and up-to-date infrastructure is absolutely critical across Southwest Michigan. These funds will be used to replace undersized as well as aging water mains throughout the city of Watervliet. Additionally, funds will be used to replace associated lead service lines so that homes and businesses in the area can have access to clean water.”



Congressman Fred Upton

Estimates show that more than 3,000 Michiganders will benefit from these investments.

