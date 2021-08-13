City of Sturgis declares state of emergency, cites 'substantial' storm damage

STURGIS, Mich. — The City of Sturgis declares a local state of emergency in response to the damage sustained in this week’s storms, the city has informed us.

We’re told “substantial damage” was dealt to power lines and poles as a result of downed trees across the city.

The city adds roughly 2,900 energy customers lost power with 700 still waiting for service. Sturgis officials estimate that most customers’ power may be restored by Sunday night, adding those served by the Hydro, Balk, Shimmel and Mintdale substations may not have power restored until a week has elapsed.

Residents experiencing new outages or those contending with tree limbs on power lines are asked to call 269-659-7255.

The City of Sturgis says a brush pickup event will be held starting Wednesday, Aug. 25 and that the city’s compost site will be open for brush drop-off at the following times:

Friday, Aug. 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow the city’s Facebook page for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube