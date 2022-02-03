Centreville woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after colliding with semi in St. Joseph County

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 65-year-old Centreville woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Nottawa Township early Wednesday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened after 3:30 a.m. near Rambadt Road on M-86.

We’re told the woman drove west on M-86 when her vehicle shifted across the centerline and into the path of a semi truck driven by a 35-year-old man from Constantine.

The woman was taken to Bronson Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

The semi driver reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

