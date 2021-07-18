Catalytic converter stolen from motorhome sometime during the past month

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a parked motorhome sometime since June 14.

MSP troopers said the 1997 Winnebago was parked at a residence in the 19000 block of M-60 in St. Joseph County's Park Township when its catalytic converter was stolen sometime between June 14 and July 12.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact trooper Jason Sylvester at the MSP Marshall Post by calling (269) 558-0500.

