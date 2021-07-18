Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Catalytic converter stolen from motorhome sometime during the past month

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a motorhome parked in St. Joseph County sometime during the past month.
MSP 07182021
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 13:05:29-04

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a parked motorhome sometime since June 14.

MSP troopers said the 1997 Winnebago was parked at a residence in the 19000 block of M-60 in St. Joseph County's Park Township when its catalytic converter was stolen sometime between June 14 and July 12.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact trooper Jason Sylvester at the MSP Marshall Post by calling (269) 558-0500.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time