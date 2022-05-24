Car crashes into Flagstar Bank while fleeing from police

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect crashed into a Flagstar Bank after fleeing from police. The incident occurred on Friday, May 20.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation around 3 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Niles Avenue in St. Joseph Township. The cause of the violation was an ornament hanging from the review mirror, causing an obstruction to view. The driver of the vehicle was 32-year-old Therron Darrell Perry from Benton Harbor. The troopers recognized Perry and the vehicle, a Tan Mercury SUV, from a briefing report. Perry possessed an outstanding federal probation violation warrant and a Berrien County bench warrant.

When the troopers tried to contact Perry after the stop, he fled the gas station at a high speed. Troopers decided not to chase him, and instead requested an area broadcast alert and followed his path. According to Michigan State Police, as Perry headed southbound on M-63/Niles Avenue, he crashed into a second vehicle that was attempting to enter a Dairy Queen parking lot in the city of St. Joseph. The impact of the crash caused Perry to lose control of the vehicle, run off the roadway right, and crash into the Flagstar Bank. Although the crash caused damage to the bank, there were no reported injuries.

After the crash, Perry continued to flee on foot. After a short foot chase, he surrendered to the troopers and was arrested without incident. He was logged at the Berrien County Jail after receiving medical clearance. On May 24, he was arranged on three counts of felony resisting and obstructing, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and failure to stop following a crash.

