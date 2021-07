ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Authorities have located an elderly fisherman that had gone missing in Lake Michigan on Thursday, according to the St. Joseph Public Safety Department.

We’re told the body of 80-year-old Sammuel Sohn was located near the North Pier at Tiscornia Beach.

Sohn reportedly went missing after reports were filed of a man requiring assistance in getting off the pier on July 8.

