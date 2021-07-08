Crews searching Lake Michigan for missing 80-year-old man

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Rescue crews in Berrien County are searching for a missing fisherman in Lake Michigan.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the North Pier at Tiscornia Beach for a report of a man who needed help getting off the pier. According to police, the waves on Lake Michigan were estimated at 5-feet during that time.

When crews arrived, officers say they did not see anyone on the pier but found the belongings of an 80-year-old man floating in Lake Michigan.

Police say the man’s family members told them he had been fishing on the pier and was now missing.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, Berrien County Sheriff Department, USCG, Michigan State Police and Great Lakes Drone Company are now searching for the missing man.

