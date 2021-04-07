Arrests made, Child Protective Services notified in Three Rivers drug bust

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Southwest Enforcement Team and Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant on West Kelsey Street in Three Rivers this morning, according to SWET.

They tell us detectives discovered heroin and crack cocaine at the residence, some of which were in places accessible to children.

SWET adds that two adult males were arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. We’re told Child Protective Services was notified of the incident and that the case will be relayed to the U.S. attorney’s office pending lab results.

