‘A dream come true’: St. Joseph Co. United Way receives major donation

St. Joseph County United Way is celebrating after Morgan Olson donated a community support response vehicle.

Saturday’s donation marks the United Way’s 20th year of operation at Morgan Olson’s step van production facility in Sturgis.

“All our Morgan Olson team members work very hard building the step vans you see daily on every street throughout America. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and supporting our community,” Morgan Olson President and CEO Mike Ownbey said. “Our step vans help people in many ways and are essential in delivering life-saving supplies. This particular step van we’re donating [Saturday] is the first community support response vehicle of its kind and will help the United Way help our community.”

“I’ve been working for years to provide a solution for this United Way Support vehicle, and now with the generous donation of this MT-45 FCCC chassis from our friends at Freightliner Custom Chassis, the Morgan Olson team of bodybuilders, electrical engineers, R&D technicians, paint experts and decal artists went to work building this highly customized, purpose-built step van to exceed the United Way’s expectations,” Morgan Olson Vice President of Sales Larry Palmer added.

Morgan Olson

United Way, an international network of more than 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates, fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.

Its global network spans across 37 countries and more than 1,000 communities, connecting partners, donors, volunteers and community leaders in an effort to make a positive impact in the lives of millions of people.

“We appreciate the generosity of Morgan Olson and Freightliner Customer Chassis. One-third of the gifts we receive as an organization are raised from community events. This vehicle allows us to be event-ready, keep our boots on the ground and engage in the community. To have it donated…is a dream come true for the United Way and our community,” St. Joseph County United Way Executive Director Kelly Hostetler said.

Click here if you’re interested in donating to or volunteering with your local United Way.

