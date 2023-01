FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 91-year-old Three Rivers man died in a fire over the weekend.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly fire happened Sunday night at a home on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township.

The sheriff’s office says the 91-year-old man was pulled from the burning building and pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld while authorities notify the man’s family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

