74-year-old man dies after car hits tree, sparks fire in Constantine Twp.

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old South Bend man is dead following a crash in Constantine Township Tuesday night.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of River and Quaker roads.

The car reportedly traveled east when the driver left River Road and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Deputies say the car was engulfed in flames when they arrived. We're told the 74-year-old passenger was trapped inside the car.

Authorities tell us they pulled the man out of the vehicle and away from the flames before initiating attempts to save his life.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the man died of his injures on the scene, the sheriff’s office explains.

The identities of the victim and driver are currently being withheld as investigation into the crash proceeds.

The sheriff’s office credits the following agencies for their assistance: Constantine Police Department, Constantine Fire Department, White Pigeon Police Department, Life Care Ambulance, WMU Med, Sturgis Towing and Eley Funeral Home.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube