65-year-old woman injured after car hits tree in St. Joseph County

Posted at 8:55 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 08:55:58-04

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 65-year-old Colon woman is in the hospital after a Tuesday morning crash in St. Joseph County.

Deputies were dispatched about 10:20 a.m. to Shimmel Road near Banker Street in Sherman Township for the one-vehicle crash, according to a news release Wednesday.

The woman was traveling with her two grandsons, ages 15 and 13, southbound on Shimmel Road north of Banker Street Road when they veered off the roadway, hitting a tree on the east side of Shimmel Road.

She was taken to Borgess Hospital by Life Care ambulance for her injuries.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office didn’t say how serious those injuries were, but her grandchildren weren’t hurt.

Drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor in the crash and seat belts were worn.

