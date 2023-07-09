4 ladders stolen in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are seeking suspects after four ladders were stolen from a home last week.

Troopers say the theft of four Werner brand ladders occurred at a residence in the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue in Mendon Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact trooper Ackett at the MSP Marshall Post by calling (269) 558-0500.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

