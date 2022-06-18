4 injured, 3 of them critically in St. Joseph County crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized in critical condition after a Friday afternoon collision.

At 4:07 p.m. Friday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries in the area of U.S. 12 and Burr Oak Road in Burr Oak Township. The investigation showed that a 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were driving westbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Buick Encore driven by Nayeli Delapaz-Arroyo, 20.

The Silverado then continued westbound and collided head-on with a Nissan NV3500 driven by Juan Nino-Ramirez. This left the vehicle disabled in the roadway where a second Chevy Silverado that was eastbound hit the original vehicle.

Both occupants of the first Silverado and Nino-Ramirez were all airlifted to a Kalamazoo area hospital in critical condition. A passenger in the van was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The three remained hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday.

Police are not identifying the teenage occupants of the Silverado.

They said seatbelts were being used and airbags deployed, and that it had not been determined if speed, alcohol or drugs were involved.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Aircare, Med Flight, Mercy, the Michigan State Police, the Burr Oak Fire Department, the Colon Fire Department, the Tri Township Fire Department and Chuck's Towing.

The accident remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.