Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

3 seriously hurt, pickup submerged in pond after Burr Oak Twp. crash

St. Joseph Sheriff 02132021
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
St. Joseph Sheriff 02132021
Posted at 9:42 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 09:42:17-05

BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are seriously hurt after a driver ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle in Burr Oak Township on Friday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the afternoon on Kelly and Carpenterson roads.

We’re told an 18-year-old woman from Sturgis and her 18-year-old male passenger were traveling north along Carpenterson Road when the car disregarded the stop sign and hit a 70-year-old Burr Oak man in a pickup truck.

The impact sent the pickup truck into a pond, deputies tell us.

The sheriff’s office says all three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered