3 seriously hurt, pickup submerged in pond after Burr Oak Twp. crash

BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are seriously hurt after a driver ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle in Burr Oak Township on Friday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the afternoon on Kelly and Carpenterson roads.

We’re told an 18-year-old woman from Sturgis and her 18-year-old male passenger were traveling north along Carpenterson Road when the car disregarded the stop sign and hit a 70-year-old Burr Oak man in a pickup truck.

The impact sent the pickup truck into a pond, deputies tell us.

The sheriff’s office says all three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube