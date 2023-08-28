3 dogs dead after Constantine fire

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Three dogs died in a Constantine fire Sunday evening.

The Constantine Fire Department (CFD) says the fire broke out before 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Plum Street.

We’re told firefighters responded in minutes to discover the home’s rear porch engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained at 4:30 p.m., according to CFD.

Crews say the building’s two occupants made it out but three dogs did not survive.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

CFD credits Constantine DPW, the White Pigeon Fire Department, the White Pigeon Police Department, the Constantine Police Department and the St. Joseph County Victims Services Unit for their assistance.

