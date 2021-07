A 20-year-old man is dead after crashing into a tree in St. Joseph County.

The deadly crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on Lutz Rd. near Roy’s Place.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Gerardo Menendez was heading south on Lutz Rd. when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Menendez died at the scene.

Deputies say speed may have been a factor in the crash.