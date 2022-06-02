20-year-old Dowagiac man dies in Constantine Twp. crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a crash in St. Joseph County Thursday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in Constantine Township near Harder Road on Youngs Prairie Road at roughly 4:30 a.m.

We’re told a 20-year-old Dowagiac man was driving south on Youngs Prairie Road when the car crossed the centerline and drove off the road, hitting a telephone pole.

The man, who had a seat belt on, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube