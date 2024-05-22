2 will stand trial for Three Rivers labor trafficking case

LANSING, Mich. — Two suspects will stand trial for allegedly forcing someone to work at a Three Rivers convenience store without pay.

Last month, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against Ikbahl Singh Machhal, 40, Kartar Chand, 67, and Shila Devi, 66. Each faces one count of forced labor and one count of conducting a human trafficking enterprise. Both charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

We’re told the victim was coerced into moving from Pennsylvania to Michigan in 2012. She was then forced to work at Broadway Market for at least eight hours a day and seven days a week without payment, threatened with physical and mental abuse if she didn’t comply.

The state says the victim, now 33, worked at the store for eight years until YWCA Kalamazoo and law enforcement stepped in, in October 2020 when Machhal was charged with domestic violence.

On Tuesday, Machhal and Devi waived their right to a preliminary examination, Nessel’s office says. Their trial will be held at 3B District Court in St. Joseph County.

“For years, the victim in this case endured immense suffering while she was held in servitude,” says Nessel. “Her bravery in coming forward is truly inspiring. I am grateful for the victim's courage and the collaboration between local and federal agencies and my department that allowed the case to move forward."

The suspects’ next court date has yet to be determined.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, connect with the National Human Trafficking Resource Center by calling 888-373-7888 or sending a text message to 233733.

