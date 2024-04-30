Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Labor trafficking investigation in West Michigan leads to criminal charges

Michigan Attorney General's Office and the Department of Homeland Security unveiled new details in business probe
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 30, 2024
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A joint investigation by state and federal law enforcement officers resulted in criminal charges.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Homeland Security are set to announce the results of an investigation into labor trafficking in West Michigan.

Labor trafficking is defined as “the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery" according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

No further details of the investigation are being released ahead of a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. Nessel and a Homeland Security agent are scheduled to speak at the YWCA in Kalamazoo.

FOX 17 will livestream the announcement.

