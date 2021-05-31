2 seriously injured during crash in Nottawa Township

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured during a crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County.

Deputies say it happened about 9:50 a.m. Saturday on Findley Road near Nottawa Road in Nottawa Township.

A black Chevrolet pickup was northbound on Nottawa Road while a blue Hyundai passenger car was eastbound on Findley Road, attempting to cross Nottawa Road, according to a news release Monday.

The driver of the Hyundai pulled into the path of the Chevrolet pickup, causing the collision and the pickup to roll over, the sheriff’s office said.

The Hyundai driver – a 23-year-old man from Naperville, Illinois – was cited for failing to yield to the pickup.

The Chevrolet pickup driver, a 34-year-old Sturgis woman, was injured, along with her 12-year-old passenger.

Speed and alcohol weren’t believed to be factors and occupants from both vehicles seemed to have been wearing seat belts.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Centreville Fire Department and Lifecare Ambulance.