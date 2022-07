ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a crash on US-131 in southwest Michigan.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post say they are investigating a double fatal crash on US-131 between Youngs Prairie Road and Quarterline Road.

US-131 is closed in both directions as troopers investigate the deadly crash.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck.

*This is a developing article and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube