14 in custody, homicide suspect found during Lockport Twp. meth bust

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies arrested 14 people following a meth bust in Lockport Township on Sunday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant near Lambert and River roads was executed, during which authorities seized copious amounts of meth and firearms.

We’re told a Kalamazoo County homicide suspect was also found.

A total of 14 people were taken into custody with 25 new charges being sought, according to the sheriff’s office.

Some of those charges reportedly include possession with delivery intent, operating a drug house and a number of firearms-related charges.

Deputies credit the St. Joseph County Special Response Team, St. Joseph County Corrections, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch, Fifth District MSP ES Team and the Great Lakes Drone Company for their assistance in the case.

