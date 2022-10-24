13-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car while walking in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Monday around 6:55 a.m. near the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road in Fawn River Township.

The sheriff’s office says a car, driven by a 16-year-old from Sturgis, was getting westbound on Fawn River Road when it hit the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old was taken to Sturgis Hospital before being airlifted to another area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The driver of the car and a passenger were not hurt in the crash. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

