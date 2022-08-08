Watch Now
11 year-old killed, 3 more hurt after driver missed stop sign

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating Friday's crash.
Posted at 6:43 AM, Aug 08, 2022
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office tells us a driver missed a stop sign, hitting another SUV in Constantine Township Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. A 49 year-old woman from Bristol, IN was driving south on Klett Road when she didn't see the stop sign at Quaker Street. She collided with an SUV heading east driven by a 32 year-old man.

His 11 year-old passenger died at the scene, while two other kids in that vehicle were also hurt.

The driver of the southbound SUV sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, and all involved were wearing seatbelts.

