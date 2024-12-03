10-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 10-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday in rural St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched on November 2 to the intersection of Banker Street and Balk Road in Sherman Township for a vehicle that hit multiple children. It turned out that only one child out of a group of kids was struck by the vehicle.

The 10-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies determined the 29-year-old driver from Vicksburg was headed west on Banker Street and did not see the children. That driver is being held on felony charges and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

