1 injured, another cited for breaking speed law during crash in St. Joseph County

BURR OAK, Mich. — A Friday morning crash sent one person to the hospital in St. Joseph County.

It happened about 6:35 a.m. at US 12 and Halfway Road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a 36-year-old Burr Oak woman was traveling westbound on US 12, where she was slowing to make a left-hand turn onto Halfway Road.

A 52-year-old Manistee man was traveling behind the woman and did not see her slowing to turn, hitting her 2014 Jeep Wrangler in the back with the front of his 2016 Ford Mustang.

The woman was transported to Sturgis ER by Life Care Ambulance with minor injuries.

The man was not injured, and his 2016 Ford Mustang was towed by Sturgis Towing.

Meanwhile, the 2014 Jeep Wrangler was still considered drivable.

The man was cited for violating a speed law for not being able to stop within an assured clear distance.

Seatbelts were worn and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, deputies said.