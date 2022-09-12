1 in critical condition following Three Rivers home explosion

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — One person is critically hurt following a home explosion in Three Rivers on Sunday.

The Three Rivers Police Department (TRPD) says crews arrived at a residence near Eighth and Union streets before midnight on Sept. 11 after reports of a fire.

Upon closer examination, police say there was no fire but an explosion originating inside the home.

No one was found inside, but one person checked into a local emergency room with serious injuries, according to TRPD.

That person was listed in critical condition at last check, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information related to the explosion are encouraged to connect with police by calling 269-278-1235 or dispatchers at 269-467-4195.

