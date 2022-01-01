Watch
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Mottville Township crash

Jonathan Benallack
Michigan State Police
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 01, 2022
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened near Burke Road on US-12 in Mottville Township.

We’re told a 23-year-old Indiana man traveled eastbound on US-12 when he tried to pass another vehicle and a snow plow, according to eyewitness reports.

Troopers say the man lost control of the car and hit a tree. He has since been taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment, according to MSP.

