1 arrested after home invasion in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — One person was arrested after a home invasion was reported last week in Three Rivers.

Three Rivers police was dispatched about 8:15 a.m. March 26 when a homeowner reported that someone had broken into his garage and believed he was still there, according to a news release Monday.

It happened in the 300 block of Spring Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a forced entry and could hear the suspect inside.

Three Rivers Police K9 Jake arrived and made contact with the suspect.

A K9 warning was given, where K9 Jake began to bark.

The suspect immediately complied with police and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was also in possession of meth and suspected stolen property, police said.

A 25-year-old parole absconder from Sturgis was lodged in St. Joseph County Jail on charges related to home invasion and possession of meth.