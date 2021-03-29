Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

1 arrested after home invasion in Three Rivers

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Three Rivers Police Department investigates.
ARMED ROBBERY 04192020
Posted at 9:24 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 09:24:11-04

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — One person was arrested after a home invasion was reported last week in Three Rivers.

Three Rivers police was dispatched about 8:15 a.m. March 26 when a homeowner reported that someone had broken into his garage and believed he was still there, according to a news release Monday.

It happened in the 300 block of Spring Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a forced entry and could hear the suspect inside.

Three Rivers Police K9 Jake arrived and made contact with the suspect.

A K9 warning was given, where K9 Jake began to bark.

The suspect immediately complied with police and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was also in possession of meth and suspected stolen property, police said.

A 25-year-old parole absconder from Sturgis was lodged in St. Joseph County Jail on charges related to home invasion and possession of meth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time