Sheriff: driver loses control, hits tree, rolls vehicle

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff says a rollover crash Tuesday sent a driver to the hospital.

Deputies say the crash happened on M-62 Highway near Beeson Street in LaGrange Township around 8:30 p.m.

They say a man from Cassopolis was driving on M-62 when he lost control of his vehicle going around a curve.

The sheriff says the driver could not regain control, drove off the road and hit a tree, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The driver was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The sheriff says the man was wearing his seatbelt and speed is likely a factor in the crash.

