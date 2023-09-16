Sheriff: Alcohol possible factor in Cass Co. crash, driver hospitalized

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that hospitalized the 20-year-old driver.

Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Dailey Road and M-60 in Jefferson Township a little before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say the driver was heading north on M-60 and probably speeding when he lost control and went off the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries and his current condition is unknown.

Cass County Sheriff's Office

Now, deputies are investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the crash.

They say the driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

