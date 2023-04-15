Sheriff: Alcohol likely factor in rollover crash, teen driver hospitalized

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says one person went to the hospital after a rollover crash.

Deputies responded to the crash on Yankee Street, near Wolfe Street, in Howard Township just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say an 18-year-old from Edwardsburg drove off the road and hit a tree before his car flipped over.

Cass County Sheriff's Office

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Deputies did not say whether anyone else was in the car at the time of the crash; however, they did say the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

Cass County Sheriff's Office

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube