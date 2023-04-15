Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MI

Actions

Sheriff: Alcohol likely factor in rollover crash, teen driver hospitalized

Cass Co. Crash 1.JPG
Cass County Sheriff's Office
Cass Co. Crash 1.JPG
Posted at 7:34 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 19:34:33-04

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says one person went to the hospital after a rollover crash.

Deputies responded to the crash on Yankee Street, near Wolfe Street, in Howard Township just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say an 18-year-old from Edwardsburg drove off the road and hit a tree before his car flipped over.

Cass Co. Crash.JPG

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Deputies did not say whether anyone else was in the car at the time of the crash; however, they did say the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

Cass Co. Crash 1.JPG

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather