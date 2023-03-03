Police: Suspect arrested in connection with bank robbery

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — The Village of Cassopolis Police Department announced Friday that officers arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery.

Police say someone robbed the Fifth Third Bank in Cassopolis on Monday, February 27.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspect in Cassopolis bank robbery

Police Chief Todd McMichael said Friday the South Bend Police Department took the man into custody in Indiana.

He says the suspect is behind bars at the St. Joseph County Jail as he waits to get extradited back to Michigan.

Police have not released the man’s name yet.

FOX 17 will bring you more information once the suspect is arraigned in the Cass County 4th District Court.

