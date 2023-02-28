Police looking for suspect in Cassopolis bank robbery

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Cassopolis on Monday.

The Cassopolis Police Department (CPD) says an older white man walked into the Fifth Third Bank on South Broadway Street before 4 p.m. and ordered one of the tellers to hand over cash.

We’re told the man left the bank with plastic bags filled with cash before walking south on Broadway Street in a motorcycle helmet.

CPD says the suspect wore a brown T-shirt, black sweats and a pair of sandals.

Those with knowledge of the robbery are urged to connect with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office by calling 800-462-9328.

