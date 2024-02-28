Police looking for missing, endangered 81-year-old man

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a Berrien County man Tuesday evening.

Investigators say 81-year-old Paul Roy was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he was walking away from his home near Ponderosa Drive and John Beers Road in the Stevensville/Lincoln Township area.

Roy is five-foot-nine and about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Heather Schultz

He was last seen wearing a great sweatshirt, black khaki pants and dark blue shoes.

If you’ve seen Roy or have any idea where he could be, call Lincoln Township Police at 269-429-2444.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube